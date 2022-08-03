Volcano erupts again near Iceland's capital

COPENHAGEN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A volcano has erupted on a mountain near Iceland's capital Reykjavik, where an eruption also took place last year, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said on Wednesday.

Images and video published by local news outlet RUV showed lava and smoke spewing from a fissure in the ground.

The Reykjanes Peninsula is a volcanic and seismic hot-spot southwest of Reykjavik. In March last year, lava fountains erupted spectacularly from a 500-750 metre long fissure.

Volcanic activity in the area continued until September, prompting thousands of Icelanders and tourists to visit the scene.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Terje Solsvik and Toby Chopra

