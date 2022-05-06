Von der Leyen confident EU will pass new sanctions package

FILE PHOTO - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a meeting of the College of European Commissioners at the EU headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium April 27, 2022. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - Eurpoean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday she was confident the bloc would approve a new package of sanctions against Russia.

"I am confident that we will get this package on track - if it takes a day longer, it takes a day longer - but we are moving in the right direction," she told a conference hosted by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Francesco Canelpa and Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.