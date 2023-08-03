Wagner Group will try to destabilise NATO's eastern flank, Polish PM says

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attends the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

WARSAW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russian Wagner Group forces are being moved close to NATO's eastern flank to destabilise it, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

An unspecified number of Wagner fighters have begun training with the Belarus national army, prompting Poland to start moving more than 1,000 troops closer to the border.

