Wagner is not fighting in Ukraine at present, says White House's Sullivan

White House National Security Advisor Sullivan addresses the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan addresses the issue of providing cluster munitions to Ukraine during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 7, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

July 21 (Reuters) - The Wagner mercenary group is not fighting in Ukraine at present, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told the Aspen Security Forum on Friday.

The group's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was shown in a video on Wednesday saying his fighters would take no further part in the Ukraine war for now but ordering them to gather their strength for Africa.

Reporting by Costas Pitas and Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis

