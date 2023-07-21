Wagner is not fighting in Ukraine at present, says White House's Sullivan

July 21 (Reuters) - The Wagner mercenary group is not fighting in Ukraine at present, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told the Aspen Security Forum on Friday.

The group's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was shown in a video on Wednesday saying his fighters would take no further part in the Ukraine war for now but ordering them to gather their strength for Africa.

Reporting by Costas Pitas and Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.