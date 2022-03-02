Skip to main content
War crimes court prosecutor opens Ukraine investigation -statement

An exterior view of the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

AMSTERDAM, March 2 (Reuters) - The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday confirmed he would immediately open an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine, following a request to do so by 39 of the court's member states.

"These referrals enable my office to proceed with opening an investigation into the situation in Ukraine from 21 November 2013 onwards, encompassing any past and present allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed on any part of the territory of Ukraine by any person", prosecutor Karim Khan said.

Reporting by Bart Meijer

