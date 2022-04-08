War crimes in Ukraine should not go unpunished, EU commissioner says

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (not pictured) address a joint news conference at the Interior Ministry in Berlin, Germany, January 14, 2022. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PRAGUE, April 8 (Reuters) - It is important to collect evidence of war crimes in Ukraine from fleeing refugees so acts will not go unpunished, European Union Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Friday.

"It is so important that these war crimes will not go unpunished," she said at a news conference in Prague alongside the interior minister of the Czech Republic, a country that has taken in more than 300,000 refugees.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Andrew Heavens

