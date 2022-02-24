Warning siren heard in Kyiv -Reuters witness

KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A warning siren could be heard in Kyiv on Thursday, a Reuters witness reported from the scene.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday in a massed assault by land, sea and air, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nalatia Zinets; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.