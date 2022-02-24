Skip to main content
Warning siren heard in Kyiv -Reuters witness

KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A warning siren could be heard in Kyiv on Thursday, a Reuters witness reported from the scene.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday in a massed assault by land, sea and air, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

Reporting by Nalatia Zinets; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams

