Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

On Washington visit, Belarus opposition leader asks U.S. for more help

2 minute read

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya looks on after taking part in a panel discussion with Belarusian film director Aliaksei Paluyan in Berlin, Germany, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya appealed for more help from the United States on Monday as she began a visit to Washington with plans to meet top Biden administration officials this week.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has kept a tight grip on Belarus since 1994 and has cracked down on street protests that began over a presidential election last August which his opponents say was rigged so that he could retain power.

Tsikhanouskaya, 38, was a candidate in the election instead of her husband Sergei Tsikhanouskiy, a video blogger who has been jailed since May 2020 on charges such as violating public order, which he denies. Tsikhanouskaya fled to neighboring Lithuania after Lukashenko's crackdown.

She planned to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken later on Monday. A senior administration official said meetings with senior White House officials were planned this week as well.

She told CNN that more help is needed from the United States and the European Union.

"The USA has a moral obligation to be with us. I ask the USA to help civil society survive," she said. "Stand with Belarus."

The senior administration official said the United States "stands with" Tsikhanouskaya and the people of Belarus and "will continue to support their democratic aspirations."

Reporting By Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 3:14 PM UTCCritics accuse German government of flood warning failures

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer rejected criticism the government had failed to sufficiently warn people of last week's floods, as the death toll from the country's worst natural disaster in almost six decades rose above 160.

EuropeFrance cannot exclude re-imposition of COVID curfews as cases rise - minister
EuropeVatican criminal trial to shed light on failed Carige bank takeover
Europe'Ridiculous', travellers dismayed by UK quarantine measures for France
EuropeOn Washington visit, Belarus opposition leader asks U.S. for more help