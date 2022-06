We can find a new majority, Macron says after losing control of parliament

French President Emmanuel Macron greets supporters as he leaves after voting in the second round of French parliamentary elections, at a polling station in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France, June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - All party leaders in the French parliament agree on the need to avoid a political gridlock, President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address on Wednesday, adding that he would work towards forming a majority over the coming weeks.

In his first comments on the election in which his camp lost its absolute majority, Macron also said new agreements must be struck across party lines and that the political decision makers now needed to learn to make compromises.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.