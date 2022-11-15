We stand with Poland, EU's Michel says after blast close to Ukraine border

President of the European Council Charles Michel speaks at a news conference during European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium October 21, 2022. REUTERS, Belgium October 21, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The European Union stands with Poland, the president of the European Council Charles Michel, said in a tweet after reports of a blast close to the Ukrainian border which could have been linked to Russian missiles.

"I am in contact with Polish authorities, members of the European Council and other allies", he said in a tweet.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Jonathan Oatis

