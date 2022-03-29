Skip to main content
Western leaders say resolve over Ukraine must not falter

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson records an address at Downing Street after he chaired an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the UK response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in London, Britain, February 24, 2022. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Leaders from Britain, the United States, France, Germany and Italy agreed there could be no relaxation of Western resolve during a call on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said in a statement.

"The leaders discussed the need to work together to reshape the international energy architecture and reduce dependence on Russian hydrocarbons. They agreed there could be no relaxation of western resolve until the horror inflicted on Ukraine has ended," the statement said.

