Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Western sanctions bordering on a ‘declaration of economic war’, says Belarus

1 minute read

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko attends the Roundtable Summit Phase One Sessions of Belt and Road Forum at the International Conference Center in Yanqi Lake on May 15, 2017 in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool

MOSCOW, June 22 (Reuters) - Belarus views Western sanctions, imposed in response to Minsk’s forced landing of a Ryanair plane last month to arrest a journalist on board, as a declaration of economic war, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Western powers hit Belarus with a wave of new sanctions on Monday in a coordinated response against officials, lawmakers and ministers from the administration of President Alexander Lukashenko, whose air force intercepted the Ryanair plane flying between Athens and Vilnius on May 23 in what the West called state piracy.

Minsk said the sanctions would negatively impact the interests of its citizens and warned that it would be forced to take reciprocal measures that could in turn adversely affect citizens and businesses of Western countries.

"[The EU] continues purposeful destructive actions against the population in order, allegedly, to "dry up the regime financially." In fact, this borders on a declaration of economic war," the ministry said.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 10:49 AM UTCYouTube wins user copyright fight in top EU court ruling

Google's (GOOGL.O) YouTube has scored a win in its latest copyright-infringement challenge after Europe's top court said online platforms are not liable for users uploading unauthorised works unless the platforms failed to take quick action to remove or block access to the content.

EuropeWestern sanctions bordering on a ‘declaration of economic war’, says Belarus
EuropeIn “spirit of dialogue”, Spain to pardon jailed Catalan separatists
EuropeUEFA turn down request for 'rainbow lights' in Munich
EuropeHungary's new LGBT law contradicts EU values, Germany says