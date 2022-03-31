Western sanctions on Russia likely to increase, Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the development of air transportation and aircraft manufacturing, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia March 31, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

March 31 (Reuters) - Western nations will try to find new grounds to sanction Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that his country must aim to retain jobs and to create new ones.

In televised remarks, he also said that the United States was profiting from the global turbulence, adding that of U.S. military complex companies were on the rise.

