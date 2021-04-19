Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was transferred on Monday to a hospital in a penal colony in Vladimir, 190 km (120 miles) east of Moscow, after nearly three weeks on hunger strike, the federal penitentiary service (FSIN) said. read more

Here's what is known about high-security penal colony IK-3 from the FSIN website and other sources:

The maximum capacity for IK-3 is 1,211 inmates, including a hospital with 379 beds.

The colony was built in 1956 as a labour camp.

The regional hospital for prisoners at IK-3 was founded in 1964. It was a main hospital for compulsory treatment of convicts for alcoholism and drug addiction.

In 2008, the first centre for patients with multi drug-resistant tuberculosis was opened in the hospital premises.

On March 26, 2020, the regional prosecutor's office said it carried out an inspection at IK-3, including the hospital, and found that "the hospital is not fully equipped with drugs, the availability of which is mandatory, some of the medical equipment is in a malfunctioning state".

In 2013, the Russian president's Human Rights Council visited IK-3. It said the hospital has three wards - therapeutic, psychiatric and phthisiatric (tuberculosis).

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.