Wheat can't be 'weapon of war', Pope says in urging lifting of Ukraine block

VATICAN CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday appealed to authorities to lift the block on wheat exports from Ukraine, saying the grain cannot be used as a "weapon of war".

Speaking at his general audience to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square, he said the block should be lifted because many millions of people depend on wheat from Ukraine, particularly in the world's poorest countries.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Toby Chopra

