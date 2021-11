U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland June 16, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday called on Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine, adding it has continued concerns about Moscow's military actions.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese

