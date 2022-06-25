1 minute read
White House horrified by shooting in Oslo targeting LGBT community
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 25 (Reuters) - The White House said on Saturday that it is horrified by shooting in Oslo targeting the LGBT community and that it stands in solidarity with its ally Norway.
A gunman killed two people and injured 21 during an attack in Oslo that came as the city was due to celebrate its annual Pride parade. read more
Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Nick Zieminski
