EuropeWhite House official backs demand for freedoms in call with Belarus opposition leader

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, in a call with exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Monday, conveyed the Unites States' "strong support for the demands of the Belarusian people for democracy, human rights, and fundamental freedoms," the White House said.

Sullivan said the United States, in coordination with the European Union and other allies, would hold the Belarusian government accountable for forcing a commercial flight to land in the capital Minsk and arresting a dissident journalist, the White House said in a statement.

