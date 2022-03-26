1 minute read
White House says Biden is not calling for regime change in Russia
WARSAW, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden was not calling for regime change in Russia when he said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," a White House official said.
"The President's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change," the official said following Biden's speech in Warsaw. read more
Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in Warsaw; Writing by Jason Lange in Washington Editing by Nick Zieminski
