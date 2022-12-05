White House says it is not surprised on Russian reaction to oil price cap















WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that it was not surprised by Russia's reaction to the West's price cap on oil from the country.

Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the cap can be adjusted over time to prevent Russia from profiting from the war in Ukraine while keeping Russian crude in the market.

