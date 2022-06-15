White House says no immediate need for additional Ukraine aid from Congress

A local resident is seen near his building destroyed by Russian missile strike, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in the town of Pokrovsk, in Donetsk region, Ukraine June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - The White House does not believe it currently needs an additional Ukraine aid package from Congress after just tapping a recently approved $40 billion measure.

"I don't think we're there yet," John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, told reporters on Wednesday.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler

