1 minute read
White House says no immediate need for additional Ukraine aid from Congress
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - The White House does not believe it currently needs an additional Ukraine aid package from Congress after just tapping a recently approved $40 billion measure.
"I don't think we're there yet," John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, told reporters on Wednesday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.