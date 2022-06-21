White House: Suggestion Americans captured in Ukraine should face death penalty is 'appalling'

John Kirby, U.S. National Security Council coordinator speaks alongside U.S. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (not pictured) during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - A White House official said on Tuesday it is "appalling" that a public official in Russia would suggest the death penalty for Americans captured in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the U.S. citizens captured in Ukraine were subject to court decisions and did not rule out that they could face the death penalty.

"It's appalling that a public official in Russia would even suggest the death penalty for American citizens ... in Ukraine," said John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis

