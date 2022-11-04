White House's Sullivan visits Kyiv, says 'unwavering' support to continue
KYIV, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a visit to Kyiv on Friday that U.S. support to Ukraine would remain "unwavering and unflinching" following Tuesday's midterm congressional elections.
"We fully intend to ensure that the resources are there as necessary and that we'll get votes from both sides of the isle to make that happen," he told reporters during a briefing at the Ukrainian presidential administration.
Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; editing by Tom Balmforth
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.