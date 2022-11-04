White House's Sullivan visits Kyiv, says 'unwavering' support to continue

[1/2] U.S White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak attend a news briefing, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich















KYIV, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a visit to Kyiv on Friday that U.S. support to Ukraine would remain "unwavering and unflinching" following Tuesday's midterm congressional elections.

"We fully intend to ensure that the resources are there as necessary and that we'll get votes from both sides of the isle to make that happen," he told reporters during a briefing at the Ukrainian presidential administration.

Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; editing by Tom Balmforth











