WHO says it stands with Ukraine, has documented 200 attacks on health facilities

The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

KYIV, May 7 (Reuters) - World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told Ukrainians from Kyiv on Saturday that the WHO stood by them in their conflict with Russia, and urged Moscow to stop waging war on its neighbour.

"My message to all the people of Ukraine is this," he said, speaking from the government media centre in the capital. "WHO stands by you."

WHO Emergencies Director Mike Ryan told the same news conference that the WHO had already documented 200 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine, and would pass its findings on to those who could assess whether crimes had been committed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.