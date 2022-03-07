1 minute read
WHO says at least nine killed in 16 attacks on Ukraine health care
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Monday at least nine people had died in 16 attacks on health care in Ukraine.
"As of 7 March, WHO has verified 16 attacks on health care in Ukraine. These attacks took place between 24 Feb and 3 March. More reported incidents are currently in the process of being verified," it said via Twitter.
"These attacks have led to at least 9 deaths and 16 injuries. At least 7 of those injured are health workers."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.