WHO says at least nine killed in 16 attacks on Ukraine health care

A doctor takes shelter in the basement of a perinatal centre as air raid siren sounds are heard amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Monday at least nine people had died in 16 attacks on health care in Ukraine.

"As of 7 March, WHO has verified 16 attacks on health care in Ukraine. These attacks took place between 24 Feb and 3 March. More reported incidents are currently in the process of being verified," it said via Twitter.

"These attacks have led to at least 9 deaths and 16 injuries. At least 7 of those injured are health workers."

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson

