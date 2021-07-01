Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
WHO warns of third coronavirus wave in Europe

People walk without wearing masks as Italy lifts mandatory masks outdoors thanks to a decline in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and hospitalisations, in Rome, Italy, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

COPENHAGEN, July 1 (Reuters) - A 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across Europe has come to an end and a new wave of infections is inevitable if citizens and lawmakers do not remain disciplined, the head of WHO in Europe, Hans Kluge, told a news briefing on Thursday.

Last week, the number of new cases rose by 10%, driven by increased mixing, travel, gatherings, and easing of social restrictions, Kluge said.

"This is taking place in the context of a rapidly evolving situation. A new variant of concern - the Delta variant - and in a region where despite tremendous efforts by member states, millions remain unvaccinated," he said.

"There will be a new wave in the WHO European region unless we remain disciplined," he added.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by John Stonestreet and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

