People flee homes as wildfire burns near Athens industrial zone

ATHENS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - People were fleeing their homes on Tuesday as a large wildfire raged near an industrial area outside Athens, prompting authorities to evacuate a summer camp and disrupting road traffic.

Amid scorching temperatures during Greece's worst heatwave in over 30 years, more than 300 firefighters with 35 vehicles and 10 aircraft were battling the blaze at the foothills of Parnitha mountain in the suburb of Varympompi.

"The fire has reached the yards of our houses. The situation is dramatic," Spyros Vrettos, mayor of Acharnes region told Open TV. Television images showed thick plumes of black smoke above a wooded area.

About 80 children were evacuated from a summer camp and others were ordered to leave their homes as the blaze approached villages.

The Civil Protection authority warned residents to keep windows and doors shut to prevent sparks from entering their homes.

The fire disrupted train routes and forced authorities to seal off part of a national motorway.

More than 100 wildfires have burned in Greece in the last couple of days, fanned by winds and high temperatures.

