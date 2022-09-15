Wildfire in southwestern France contained, authorities say

An aerial view shows a Canadair aircraft dropping water over the forest near Saumos in the Gironde region of southwestern France, in this handout picture released on September 14, 2022. SDIS 33/Handout via REUTERS

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A wildfire raging since Monday in southwestern France, which has burned more than 3,700 hectares of land in the wine-growing Medoc region, is now contained, local authorities said on Thursday.

"The fire has not made any progress. No new areas burned. No new evacuations", the prefect's office said in its morning update on the situation, adding almost 1,000 firefighters have been battling the flames throughout the night.

The blaze, which destroyed four houses and several buildings, prompted authorities to evacuate more than 1,800 people earlier this week.

France, like the rest of Europe, has had to tackle heatwaves and drought over the summer that have caused multiple wildfires across the continent. read more

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

