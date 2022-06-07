Yellen says 'impossible' to insulate U.S. from oil market shocks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it is "virtually impossible" for the United States to insulate itself from oil market shocks such as those caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, so it is important to shift toward renewable energy sources.

Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee that U.S. oil producers failed to anticipate the recovery in demand and prices following the COVID-19 pandemic, but they now have incentives to increase production.

Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

