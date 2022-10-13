World Bank preparing to disburse another $530 million to Ukraine-Malpass















WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday that the lender is preparing to disburse another $530 million to Ukraine by the end of October, financing enabled by guarantees from Britain and Denmark that brings total World Bank disbursements to the war-torn country to about $11 billion this year.

Malpass said it was appropriate for the world community to address Ukraine's financing needs in a unified fashion despite needs elsewhere because Russia's invasion is "causing massive problems for the world."

Reporting by David Lawder











