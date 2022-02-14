World Bank temporarily relocates staff from Ukraine, suspends missions-internal memo

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The World Bank is temporarily relocating staff from Ukraine and has suspended staff missions to the country due to the tensions on the border between Russia and Ukraine, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

The World Bank said it was closely monitoring the situation and its operations were continuing in Ukraine.

"The World Bank Group's foremost priority is to keep our staff and their families safe. In line with our evacuation policy, temporary relocation of staff is underway and enhanced security measures are in place," the memo said.

Reporting by David Lawder

