World Court orders Azerbaijan to prevent incitement of racial hatred against Armenians

General view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/Files

THE HAGUE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Judges and the International Court of Justice on Tuesday ordered Azerbaijan to prevent incitement of racial hatred against Armenians, attacks on Armenian cultural heritage and protect Armenian prisoners-of-war while the United Nations court would look at the merits of the case.

The court has yet to rule on a similar request from Azerbaijan's side, who filed a countersuit alleging violations of the same U.N. anti-discrimination treaty.

Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Alex Richardson

