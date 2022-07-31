1 minute read
World's biggest Swiss flag unfurled on Alpine cliff
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOUNT SAENTIS, Switzerland, July 31 (Reuters) - Teams of workers unfurled the world's biggest Swiss flag on an Alpine cliff on Sunday to mark the country's national day on Aug. 1.
The 6,400-square-metre (68,890-square-foot) banner featuring the white cross on a red field weighs around 700 kg (1,540 lb) and took 600 hours of work to make, the Heimgartner flag company said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Arnd Wiegmann, writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.