Yellen tells EU's Dombrovskis 'further strong measures' needed on Russia -Treasury

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pauses while testifying before a Senate Banking Committee hybrid hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday told European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis that cooperation was needed on "further strong measures" in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine after unprecedented sanctions, the U.S. Treasury said.

"Secretary Yellen affirmed the United States’ support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, working together with our partners to hold Russia accountable," the Treasury said in a statement after a call between the U.S. and EU officials.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler

