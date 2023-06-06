Zaporizhzhia cooling pond is full, has enough water for months -IAEA















VIENNA, June 6 (Reuters) - A large cooling pond for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that is above the reservoir of a nearby dam in Ukraine that burst on Tuesday is full and has enough water for several months, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said earlier on Tuesday that his agency would quickly verify the level of the pond, which is usually supplied with water from the reservoir. That water is used for the essential cooling of reactors and spent fuel at Europe's biggest nuclear plant.

