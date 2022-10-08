Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from power supply by shelling -Energoatom















KYIV, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant lost its connection to external power supply early on Saturday as a result of shelling, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said, blaming Russia.

Energoatom said the plant was now getting power to cover its own needs from its backup diesel generators.

"The diesel generators started automatically. The available supplies of diesel fuel for their operation in this mode will be enough for 10 days," the company wrote on Telegram.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Catherine Evans











