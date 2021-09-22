Zelenskiy aide: attempt on my life aimed to scare Ukraine's leadership

Presidential aide Serhiy Shefir walks after the inauguration of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine May 20, 2019. Picture taken May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Serhiy Shefir, a top aide to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said an assassination attempt against him on Wednesday was designed to frighten the Ukrainian leadership.

"I have not conducted any cases that would have caused aggression. I think this is intimidation," Shefir told a joint news briefing with police and Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky.

"I think this won't frighten the president," he added.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.