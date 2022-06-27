Zelenskiy asked G7 for air defence systems, tougher Russia sanctions - official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appears onscreen to update G7 leaders on the Russia-Ukraine war during the G7 Summit, in the Bavarian Alps, Germany June 27, 2022. Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS

SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany, June 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday asked for anti-aircraft defence systems, more sanctions on Russia and security guarantees as he addressed leaders of the Group of Seven summit, a European official said.

Addressing the summit in the Bavarian Alps via video link, Zelenskiy also asked for help to export grain from Ukraine and for reconstruction aid, the European official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Thomas Escritt; editing by Matthias Williams

