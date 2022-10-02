Zelenskiy declares key town of Lyman 'fully cleared' of Russian forces

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses Ukrainians about the prisoners of war (POWs) swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 22, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared the key eastern town of Lyman "fully cleared" of Russian forces on Sunday, a day after Moscow said its troops had decided to withdraw from their months-long stronghold in the north of Donetsk region.

"As of 1230 (0930 GMT), Lyman is fully cleared," Zelenskiy said in a short video clip on his Telegram channel.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Gareth Jones

