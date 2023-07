Zelenskiy dismisses Ukraine's ambassador to Britain

[1/2] Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko arrives for a radio interview in Westminster, London, Britain, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson/File photo

KYIV, July 21 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed Vadym Prystaiko as Ukraine's ambassador to Britain on Friday.

A presidential order gave no reason for the dismissal but said Prystaiko had also been removed as Ukraine's representative to the International Maritime Organization. Britain has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia's invasion last year.

Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Kyiv newsroom, Editing by Timothy Heritage

