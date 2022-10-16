Zelenskiy: heavy fighting around two Donbas towns

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, during marking the Defender of Ukraine Day in Kyiv, Ukraine October 14, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Heavy fighting is going on around two towns in Ukraine's Donbas region - Soledar and Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

"The key hot spots in Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Very heavy fighting is going on there."

The town of Bakhmut has been the next target of Russia's armed forces in their slow advance through the Donetsk region since taking the key industrial towns of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in June and July. Soledar lies just to the north of Bakhmut.

(The story has been refiled to correct the spelling of error in paragraph 3)

