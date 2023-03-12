Zelenskiy honors Ukraine soldier shot after saying 'Glory to Ukraine'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy waits for European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine March 4, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

March 12 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy bestowed posthumously the honour of "Hero of Ukraine" on Sunday on a soldier who defiantly said "Glory to Ukraine" before being seen to be shot dead in a video posted on social media.

Ukraine's military, on its Telegram channel, had earlier confirmed the identity of the soldier as Oleksandr Matsievskiy, a sniper with a unit from the northern region of Chernihiv.

"Today, I have bestowed the title of Hero of Ukraine on soldier Oleskandr Matsievskiy," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"A man that all Ukrainians will know. A man who will be forever remembered. For his bravery, for his confidence in Ukraine and for his 'Glory to Ukraine'."

The apparently unarmed man in a uniform with a Ukrainian flag insignia on his arm was shown in a video smoking a cigarette and saying "Slava Ukraini" - or "Glory to Ukraine" - before apparently being shot dead. A voice off camera then says, in Russian, "Die, bitch."

Germany's Bild newspaper said its reporter spoke to Matsievekiy's mother, Paraska, who was quoted as saying: "He stood there unarmed, but proud to be Ukrainian. He was always incredibly brave. At this moment, the only weapon he could defend himself with was to say: 'Slava Ukraini!'"

The term "Glory to Ukraine" is more than a century old but came into general use after Ukraine won independence from Soviet rule.

It has been in widespread use as a greeting during the war, always drawing the response "Heroyam Slava" ("Glory to the Heroes").

