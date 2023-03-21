Zelenskiy: Kyiv proposed that Beijing join Ukraine's peace formula, still waiting for response















KYIV, March 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Kyiv had suggested to China that Beijing join a Ukrainian peace formula to end Russia's war in Ukraine, but that it was still waiting for an answer.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 21,2023. REUTERS/Alina Yarysh

He made the remark during a joint briefing in Kyiv with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Beijing has proposed a 12-point peace proposal, but Kyiv insists on a full Russian troop withdrawal and has been promoting its own plan in recent months.

Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











