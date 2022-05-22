Zelenskiy promises reciprocal rights for Poles in Ukraine


1/2

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda, amid Russia's invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

May 22 (Reuters) - Polish citizens in Ukraine will be granted the same rights that Ukrainian refugees in Poland are currently receiving, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday during a visit to Kyiv by his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.

Poland has granted the right to live and work and claim social security payments to over 3 million Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier on Sunday, a Ukrainian ruling party lawmaker said that Zelenskiy had announced the imminent tabling of a parliamentary bill to give Polish citizens "special legal status" in Ukraine.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Conor Humphries

