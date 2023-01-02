Zelenskiy: Russia plans protracted drone campaign to 'exhaust' Ukraine
Jan 2 (Reuters) - Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to "exhaust" Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.
"We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defences, our energy."
Ukraine, he said, had to "act and do everything so that the terrorists' fail in their aim, as all their others have failed."
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.