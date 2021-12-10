Zelenskiy says he discussed east Ukraine peace process with France's Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint statement with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic (not seen) in Kyiv, Ukraine December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Pool

KYIV, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that he had discussed ways to unlock the four-way peace talks on the conflict in eastern Ukraine with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Agreed on joint next steps. Discussed threats to Ukraine's energy security & diversification of energy sources," he tweeted.

Ukraine has pressed NATO allies for support in its standoff with Moscow over Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders. Kyiv and Moscow traded blame on Thursday for a failure to agree on a new ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian troops have fought Russian-backed forces since 2014.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey

