Zelenskiy says he does not know who was behind attempt to kill aide

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel following their talks at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine August 22, 2021. Sergey Dolzhenko/Pool via REUTERS

KYIV, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he did not know who was behind an assassination attempt on his top aide, but that it could domestic or foreign "powers".

"Who is behind this, frankly, I do not know. What are these powers? Could be internal, maybe external. Saying 'hello' to me with shots from the forest at my friend's car is a weakness," Zelenskiy said in a televised statement.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kevin Liffey

