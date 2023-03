Zelenskiy says he will join G7 summit virtually after invitation from Kishida

[1/3] Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a joint news conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 21,2023. REUTERS/Alina Yarysh















KYIV, March 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he would join an upcoming G7 summit in Japan via an online link following an invitation from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

He made the remark during a joint briefing in Kyiv with Kishida.

Japan is due to host the summit in Kishida's hometown of Hiroshima in May.

Reporting by Dan Peleschuk, Editing by William Maclean











