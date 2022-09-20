Zelenskiy says military initiative clearly belongs to Ukraine

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking in a video address released early on Wednesday, said the situation on the front line with Russian forces clearly showed the initiative belonged to Ukraine.

Zelenskiy made his comments a day after Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia, a move that could sharply escalate the war.

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ronald Popeski; Editing by Leslie Adler

