1 minute read
Zelenskiy says military initiative clearly belongs to Ukraine
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking in a video address released early on Wednesday, said the situation on the front line with Russian forces clearly showed the initiative belonged to Ukraine.
Zelenskiy made his comments a day after Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia, a move that could sharply escalate the war.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ronald Popeski; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.