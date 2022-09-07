1 minute read
Zelenskiy says next year's budget will be a war budget, focus on defence
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said next year's budget would be a war budget, devoting more than a trillion hryvnias ($27.40 billion) to defence and security spending.
In an evening video address, he also said social obligations such as pensions had to be covered in full. Non-critical expenses must be reduced as much as possible, he added.
($1 = 36.5000 hryvnias)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.