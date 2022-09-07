Zelenskiy says next year's budget will be a war budget, focus on defence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during his nightly address where he mentions that Ukrainian troops will chase the Russian army "to the border", as his senior advisor confirmed Ukrainian troops had broken through Russian defences in several sectors of the front line near the city of Kherson, in this still image taken from video recorded in Kyiv, Ukraine, August 29, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said next year's budget would be a war budget, devoting more than a trillion hryvnias ($27.40 billion) to defence and security spending.

In an evening video address, he also said social obligations such as pensions had to be covered in full. Non-critical expenses must be reduced as much as possible, he added.

($1 = 36.5000 hryvnias)

